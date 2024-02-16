Bruker makes two optic acquisitions

The scientific instrument maker Bruker has acquired two smaller firms to bolster its optic offerings. One is Spectral Instruments Imaging, which makes devices that use bioluminescence, fluorescence, and X-ray illumination for in vivo, preclinical imaging for disease research. Bruker also bought the Raman microscope maker Nanophoton, saying that it will fill a gap in the firm’s molecular microscopy portfolio. The microscopes are used to analyze advanced materials such as semiconductors and to map small-molecule distribution in drug formulations and ex vivo tissue samples. Bruker says Spectral was profitable in 2023 on sales of around $10 million, while Nanophoton was “near break even” and had $5 million in sales.
