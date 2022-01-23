Instrumentation firm Bruker invests in ‘omics’ with 2 acquisitions

The instrumentation firm Bruker has made two investments in proteomics and related techniques by buying the low-flow chromatography specialist Prolab Instruments and assembling a controlling interest in the mass spectrometry proteomics sample prep firm PreOmics. Prolab makes pumps and other equipment for liquid chromatography flow rates of between 4 nL/min and 10 µL/min. PreOmics is a 2016 Max Planck Institute spin-off. Bruker intends to integrate technology from both firms into its timsTOF 4D proteomics system and other “omics” instrumentation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter