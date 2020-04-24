Lending a machine to combat COVID-19

The UK pharmaceutical services firm Sygnature Discovery is loaning its Tecan multisample automated pipetting machine to a network of government labs for testing COVID-19. The machine will enable rapid multiple sample analysis. Sygnature had been using the machine for chemical library development but will scale back that work while it is on loan. The company has also created an antiviral drug discovery team to support firms seeking compounds to combat COVID-19.
