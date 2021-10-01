Metrohm lands distribution deal for handheld Raman devices in security markets

The security system firm Rapiscan Systems will offer its customers handheld Raman spectrometers from the instrument maker Metrohm. Rapiscan and its parent company, OSI Systems, provide scanning and screening equipment for airports, cargo terminals, and other controlled-entry gateways. The spectrometers are designed to rapidly identify unknown chemicals and materials. They can scan through most types of glass and plastic, eliminating the need to open suspicious containers for analysis.
