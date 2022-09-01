Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

Olympus to sell lab instrument business for $3.1 billion

Deal marks another exit from the research lab to focus on medical market

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

$5.53 billion

The combined value of analytical science assets moving from Olympus and PerkinElmer into private equity hands.

Olympus has agreed to sell its scientific instrument subsidiary, Evident, to the private equity firm Bain Capital for $3.08 billion. The deal follows the news in mid-August that PerkinElmer is selling its name and general analytical assets to the private equity firm New Mountain Capital for $2.45 billion. In both cases, the companies are leaving the scientific instrument sector in favor of the faster-growing medical market.

Evident sells optical instruments, such as microscopes and X-ray fluorescence analyzers, as well as industrial endoscopes and related inspection equipment. Olympus says the deal is motivated by a desire to focus on its medical endoscopes and other therapeutic lines. Similarly, PerkinElmer CEO Prahlad Singh said in a press release that its divestment, which includes chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments, will make the remaining firm a “pure-play, high growth, high margin” life sciences and diagnostics company.

The deals are big but expected, and the valuations are fair, according to Vijay Kumar, an analyst who covers instrumentation at the investment banking consultancy Evercore. He says PerkinElmer has been methodically moving toward life sciences and away from analytical instruments. “I’m not overly surprised to see them pivot away from a business where they were not a top-two player and perhaps they were growing below their peer set, and focus their attention more on life sciences,” Kumar says.

Meanwhile, he says, Olympus’s scientific instrument business brought in less than 10% of the company’s revenues. The unit also had little customer overlap with its much larger medical device business, and divesting it lets Olympus simplify its sales and marketing apparatus.

While the sales make sense for PerkinElmer’s and Olympus’s growth plans, the acquisitions are also attractive to private equity because of their stable, positive cash flow, Kumar says.

That’s good news for the analytical scientists who are the business’s customers. “They will run the business in a lean fashion but certainly make investments in R&D,” Kumar says of the new owners. “From an end-customer perspective, if I’m worried about product quality or service, I wouldn’t expect that to fall off. It’s too tough to regain or rebuild the brand later.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diagnostics will continue to attract analytical instrument makers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientific instrument makers weigh the lure of outside money
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Top instrument firms in 2017
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE