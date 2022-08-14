PerkinElmer to sell off general analytical assets

The lab-instrument maker PerkinElmer is selling its businesses serving traditional analytical chemistry markets to become a pure-play life sciences and diagnostics company. The buyer is the private equity firm New Mountain Capital, which for $2.45 billion will get the company’s applied, food, and enterprise services segments, as well as the PerkinElmer name. The portion being sold has annual sales of about $1.3 billion, compared with $3.3 billion for the yet-to-be-named life sciences and diagnostics business.
