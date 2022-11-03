Thermo Fisher buys diagnostics firm Binding Site Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific has agreed to purchase the specialty diagnostic firm Binding Site for $2.6 billion. The company, which is currently owned by the private equity firm Nordic Capital, makes assays and instruments for diagnosing and measuring immune disorders and blood cancers. Its flagship product serves people with multiple myeloma. Binding Site says it expects income of $220 million in 2022 and employs 1,100 workers worldwide. The firms expect the deal to close in the first half of 2023.
