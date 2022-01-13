Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

Thermo Fisher buys recombinant protein maker PeproTech for $1.85 billion

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Thermo Fisher Scientific made another big move in life sciences at the end of 2021, paying $1.85 billion to buy the recombinant protein maker PeproTech. New Jersey–based PeproTech provides cytokines, growth factors, and related products used in cell culture and fermentation-based drug production. It will become part of Thermo Fisher’s biosciences business, where it will complement existing bioprocessing and cell culture offerings, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N. Casper says in a statement. Thermo Fisher made several investments in its bioprocessing operations last year, including plant expansions in the US, England, Scotland, and Singapore. The PeproTech purchase also increases Thermo Fisher’s consumables portfolio, which accounted for 58% of its revenue in 2020. Puneet Souda, a stock analyst at SVB Leerink, says in a note to investors that Thermo Fisher is likely to make more acquisitions in the near future because the life sciences supply market is split among hundreds of small firms like PeproTech. Moreover, its strong presence in COVID-19 testing and vaccine production means Thermo Fisher has money on hand to invest.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE