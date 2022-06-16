UK ready to overhaul its synchrotron

The UK’s largest scientific facility, the Diamond Light Source synchrotron in Oxfordshire, is set to undergo an upgrade over the next few years at a cost of more than $600 million. The project will be funded largely by the UK government and the Wellcome foundation. UK academic and industrial scientists use the synchrotron, which is housed in a building with a 730 m circumference, to gather detailed information about the structure of materials. The upgrade will include the synchrotron’s core machinery.
