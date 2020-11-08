Arkema invests in 3-D printing polymer firm Adaptive3D

Arkema has led a series B financing round for the 3-D printing polymer maker Adaptive3D. Arkema supplies some of the raw materials for Adaptive3D’s one-part, light-cured resins, which are sold into markets including health care, oil and gas, and transportation. West Pharmaceutical Services and Clear Fir Partners also participated in the series B round, as did the venture capital arm of the chip manufacturing equipment firm Applied Materials. Applied co-led Adaptive3D’s series A with DSM.
