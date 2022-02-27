Ashland switches biobased thickener investment from China to Virginia

The specialty chemical maker Ashland will expand capacity for hydroxyethylcellulose at its plant in Hopewell, Virginia, instead of in Nanjing, China, as previously announced. The chemical is a biobased thickener used in paints and consumer products. “Redeploying funds to our Hopewell site now builds upon previous capital investments, allowing us to address market demand sooner,” the firm says. Ashland hasn’t specified plans to return to the Nanjing project.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter