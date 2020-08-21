BASF invests in alkoxylate capacity in China

BASF has bought its neighbor’s alkoxylates plant in Jinshan, China. Next door to its own alkoxylates plant, the German firm has purchased from Sinopec a package of land, buildings, and other assets related to that product line. The move will double BASF’s capacity in Jinshan for alkoxylate surfactants, which the firm primarily sells into cleaning and personal care markets. It also provides BASF room to expand at the site. The firm is already integrating the facilities and expects to have the new capacity online by the end of the year.
