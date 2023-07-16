BMW invests in NFW

Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2021, is getting a big boost from BMW. The automaker says that NFW’s Mirum is the first biobased leather alternative it has tested that stands up next to animal leather in terms of durability, cost, scalability, and environmental impact. BMW also made an undisclosed investment to help NFW scale up by switching from batch processing to roll-to-roll manufacturing.
