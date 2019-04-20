BlueChem builds green chemistry start-up incubator in Antwerp

BlueChem, a Belgian green chemistry start-up incubator, is building a center with offices and labs for 15 start-ups in Antwerp, Belgium. The facility is set to open in the spring of 2020. The project has attracted funding from several sources, including almost $4 million from the European Union and $1 million from the Flanders regional government in Belgium. “We want to put Antwerp on the map as an innovator in sustainable chemistry,” BlueChem chair Frank Beckx says.
