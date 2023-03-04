Advertisement

Investment

Covestro to build complex in China

by Alex Scott
March 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 8
Outdoor shoes that use thermoplastic polyurethane soles.
Credit: Vaude
Thermoplastic polyurethanes are used in shoe soles.

Covestro plans to build a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) plant in Zhuhai, China, with a capacity of nearly 120,000 metric tons (t) per year. The German company will build the complex in three phases, starting with a 30,000 t per year facility due to open at the end of 2025. The whole project will be completed by 2033. At an estimated cost of over $100 million, the complex will be Covestro’s largest investment in its TPU business to date.

