Covestro to build complex in China

Covestro plans to build a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) plant in Zhuhai, China, with a capacity of nearly 120,000 metric tons (t) per year. The German company will build the complex in three phases, starting with a 30,000 t per year facility due to open at the end of 2025. The whole project will be completed by 2033. At an estimated cost of over $100 million, the complex will be Covestro’s largest investment in its TPU business to date.
