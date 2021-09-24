Danimer fires back at another short-seller report

The biodegradable plastics maker Danimer has responded to a recent critical report on the company by the investment research firm Muddy Waters Research. MW holds short positions in Danimer, meaning it will profit if the company’s stock price falls. MW questions the wisdom of Danimer’s recent purchase of the polymer firm Novomer and its plans for growth. “Having read the report, it’s clear that Muddy Waters doesn’t understand our business,” Danimer CEO Stephen E. Croskrey responds. Danimer was similarly targeted by Spruce Point Management earlier this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter