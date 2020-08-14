Dippin’ Dots starts freezing more than just ice cream into little beads

You’ve seen Dippin’ Dots at fairgrounds, zoos, or highway rest stops. The flash-frozen beads of ice cream have been around since 1988. In 2018, the company of the same name started applying its technology to other markets, including drugs, probiotics, and plant-based meats. This month, the firm opened a plant in Kentucky dedicated to its contract cryogenics business. It cost $3.2 million, will support 45 jobs, and can turn out 18,000 kg of product per day. The firm hopes to move into new applications, including butter and blood plasma.
