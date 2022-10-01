Advertisement

Investment

Europe to fund new wave of hydrogen projects

by Alex Scott
October 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 35
The European Commission has approved up to $5 billion in state aid to support 35 hydrogen projects in 13 countries, including Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. To be undertaken by 29 companies, the projects make up the Hy2Use initiative, which is aimed at building infrastructure for the production, storage, and transportation of hydrogen, predominantly for industry. The EC expects the public funding to unlock an additional $6.8 billion in private investment. A common focus of the projects, due to be completed by 2036, is the development and deployment of large-scale water electrolyzers. The EC is promoting Hy2Use to accelerate Europe’s transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce the region’s dependence on Russian natural gas. Companies involved in the projects include Air Liquide, Borealis, Shell, and the Helsinki-based food technology start-up Solar Foods. A further 160 external partners, including universities and research organizations, are also involved.

