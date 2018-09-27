Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Investment

European firms add local production capacity

Sector is enjoying sustained growth thanks to a hike in exports

by Alex Scott
September 27, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of flag flying over the Reichstag in Germany.
Credit: Shutterstock
The German chemical industry continues to be buoyed by growth in exports.

Several European chemical firms are expanding their manufacturing footprints in the heart of the region. The investments are taking place despite growing competition from Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S., as well as uncertainty about Europe’s economic outlook in the face of challenges such as the U.K.’s impending exit from the European Union.

Inovyn, a subsidiary of Ineos, says it plans to increase polyvinyl chloride capacity in Jemeppe, Belgium, by 200,000 metric tons per year in 2020. “The investment strategy for our polyvinyl chloride businesses—in which Jemeppe will play a vital role—will help to accelerate Inovyn’s global growth whilst reinforcing our leading market positions in Europe,” Inovyn CEO Chris Tane says.

Lanxess says it will spend tens of millions of dollars to build an engineering plastics compounding facility in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany. The plant is set to open in the second half of 2019.

Meanwhile, Solvay is in the process of starting up a plant in Wrexham, Wales, that makes adhesives and films for the aerospace industry. The firm says it built the plant in response to growing global demand.

Indeed, a hike in exports is a key trend across the European chemical industry, according to the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic), a trade association. In the first half of the year, chemical exports jumped 2.6% to about $80 billion compared with the same period a year ago, Cefic Chief Economist Moncef Hadhri says. Overall European output grew 0.9% in the first half, but in some specialty chemical sectors, such as cosmetic materials, growth is almost 5%, Hadhri says.

Chemical revenues in Germany, the region’s largest producer, are set to increase by 3.5% in 2018 to $240 billion, according to VCI, the German chemical industry association. VCI says the demand increase is coming mainly from foreign markets.

Europe’s growth, though, is uneven. Within days of announcing a new silicones and silyl modified polymers plant in Germany, Evonik unveiled plans to merge its personal care and household care divisions, resulting in the closure of sites in Milton Keynes, England, and Granollers, Spain.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Syensqo reorganizes in the name of long-term growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German chemical exports decline
US trade group sees chemical growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE