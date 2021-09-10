Evonik boosts gas separation membrane capacity

Evonik Industries will spend what it describes as a “low-double-digit million Euro sum” to build a hollow-fiber spinning plant at its site in Schörfling am Attersee, Austria. The facility, which will employ 30 people, will be a twin of an existing plant at the site. Evonik uses the fibers in its Sepuran line of gas separation membranes. The firm says the added capacity will help it expand its gas separation business beyond serving mostly biogas customers into new applications in nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, helium, and natural gas.
