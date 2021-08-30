Evonik buys into 2 Chinese venture funds

Evonik Industries’ venture capital arm has made investments in the Chinese venture capital funds GRC SinoGreen Fund V and Richland VC Fund III. Both focus on companies developing advanced materials, high-end manufacturing equipment, digital transformation tools, and green technologies. Evonik says the investments in China will provide access to attractive technologies and business opportunities. The German company isn’t disclosing the size of its investment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter