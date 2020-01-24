Italmatch to recover waste phosphorus

The specialty chemical maker Italmatch has agreed to acquire RecoPhos Project Technology, a technology to recover elemental phosphorus from waste streams, from Israel Chemicals and partners. The Italian firm plans to continue developing the technology and use it to recover phosphorus from sewage sludge ash and other waste. Italmatch, which produces phosphorus derivatives, says supplies of natural phosphate ore are finite.
