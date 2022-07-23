Johnson Matthey adds fuel cell capacity

Johnson Matthey plans to build a fuel-cell factory at its site in Royston, England. The plant, to cost almost $100 million, will initially have capacity to produce 3 GW of proton-exchange membrane fuel cell components for hydrogen vehicles. JM plans to open the plant in the first half of 2024. Capacity at the site could be subsequently tripled by repurposing a decommissioned catalytic converter facility, the company says.
