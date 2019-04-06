Johnson Matthey to produce cathode materials in Poland

Johnson Matthey has selected Konin, Poland, as the site for its first commercial plant making lithium-nickel oxide cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The project is in keeping with the firm’s goal of building a facility in Europe. JM plans to start production in 2021 with an initial capacity of 10,000 metric tons per year and the potential to increase capacity tenfold. The firm also says it has secured a 10-year supply of lithium hydroxide—a feedstock for the cathode material—from Canada’s Nemaska Lithium.
