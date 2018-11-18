Lanxess to make more ion-exchange resin

Lanxess plans to expand capacity for ion-exchange polymers at its site in Leverkusen, Germany. The firm says it will spend less than $10 million on the project, which it plans to complete in the first half of 2019. Lanxess’s resins include ones made from polyacrylate and polystyrene. Demand for the resins is strong for use in extracting metals that go into lithium-ion batteries, Lanxess says.
