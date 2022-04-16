Lithium hydroxide plant planned for UK

Tees Valley Lithium, owned by Alkemy Capital Investments, plans to work with three partners to build the UK’s first plant for making lithium hydroxide for lithium-ion batteries. Located in Teeside, England, on a former ICI chemicalsite, the plant is set to open with 24,000 metric tons (t) per year of capacity in 2024 and expand to 96,000 t by 2030. It is expected to cost $1.1 billion. The project’s go-ahead is subject to a feasibility study, the companies say.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter