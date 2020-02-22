Mitsubishi Gas Chemical plans peroxide plant in Taiwan

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical will spend $160 million to build a hydrogen peroxide plant at an existing site in Taiwan. The plant will produce 40,000 metric tons of industrial-grade peroxide per year. MGC plans to upgrade it to “super-pure” H2O2, which semiconductor manufacturers use for cleaning, etching, and abrading. The firm, which says it is seeing robust growth in semiconductor fabrication, recently opened two super-pure H2O2 facilities in the US.
