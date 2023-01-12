Qcells to build $2.5 billion solar cell facility in Georgia

The solar panel maker Qcells will spend $2.5 billion to build what it calls a complete photovoltaics supply chain in Bartow County, Georgia. The firm says it will break ground in the next few months on a plant that will make solar ingot, wafers, cells, and panels, with an annual capacity of 3.3 GW of panels. It is also expanding its nearby plant by 2 GW. The company expects to have a total panel capacity in the US of 8.4 GW by 2024. Qcells, a subsidiary of the Korean chemical, energy, and entertainment firm Hanwha Solutions, credits the incentives in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act as key drivers of its investment decision.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter