Regeneron sets up venture arm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is setting up a corporate investment arm called Regeneron Ventures, with $500 million to be doled out over the next 5 years. The fund will be managed by two former Regeneron executives: Jay S. Markowitz, a senior partner at venture capital firm Arch Venture Partners who served as Regeneron’s senior vice president from 2017 to 2020; and Michael Aberman, a serial biotech entrepreneur who was previously Regeneron’s senior vice president of investor relations and strategy. Regeneron Ventures’ investments will be “agnostic to therapeutic area, technology and stage of development,” Markowitz says in a statement.
