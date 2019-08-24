SNF spends heavily to up polyacrylamide capacity

Continuing an investment program, SNF will expand its capacity for powder-grade polyacrylamide by 75,000 metric tons (t) per year globally by year-end 2020, largely to meet rising use of the product to recover oil from old wells. SNF is also expanding capacity for emulsion-grade polyacrylamide—used in hydraulic fracking—by 100,000 t per year in the US by the end of this year. SNF is also expanding upstream monomer production in the US. For the 3 years ending in 2020, SNF will have spent $1.2 billion expanding polyacrylamide capacity, the firm says.
