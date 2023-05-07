Sasol opens $39 million R&D lab in Germany

Sasol has opened a 7,000 m2 R&D and analytics laboratory in Brunsbüttel, Germany. The $39 million building can accommodate up to 140 employees. It features 33 offices and has the capacity to analyze up to 200,000 samples per year. A section of the lab has been certified according to good manufacturing practices for Sasol to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients. Other products to be developed at the facility will be for markets including catalysts for sustainable aviation fuels, Sasol says.
