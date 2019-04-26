Solvay invests in Chinese venture capital firm

Solvay is investing an undisclosed amount in Longwater Advanced Materials Fund, a materials-focused venture capital fund based in Shanghai. Longwater works with Chinese start-ups developing sustainable chemistries for markets including automotive, electronics, and energy. “China is on the verge of becoming the world’s largest start-up ecosystem, building a new generation of large venture capital funds and high-tech companies,” says Stéphane Roussel, managing director of Solvay Ventures.
