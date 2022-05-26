Topsoe plans largest electrolyzer plant

The Danish catalyst company Topsoe plans what it says will be the world’s largest electrolyzer production plant. When powered by renewable energy, electrolyzers can split water into oxygen and green hydrogen. Set to open in Herning, Denmark, in 2024, the plant will have the capacity to make solid-oxide electrolyzer cells that can process 500 MW of electricity. The plant will be built in such a way that it can be expanded to 5 GW per year, Topsoe says.
