U.K. builds center in Scotland for medicine production

The U.K. will create a $75 million center of excellence for small-molecule pharmaceutical and fine chemicals manufacturing near Glasgow, Scotland. The center aims to help industry, academia, health care providers, and regulators address challenges in the medicine supply chain. Users will be able to evaluate processes using continuous, autonomous, and digital technologies. Creation of the center, which will generate up to 80 jobs, will begin this summer and continue for three years. It’s backed by a consortium featuring the University of Strathclyde, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline.
