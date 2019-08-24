UK stands by for jet fuel from waste

Altalto Immingham, a collaboration between Shell, British Airways, and UK technology firm Velocys, has submitted plans to build the UK’s first commercial waste-to-jet-fuel plant, in Immingham, England. Altalto aims to take in over 500,000 metric tons of household and commercial solid waste per year and convert it into aviation fuel. The firm claims it will generate fuel with a carbon footprint that’s 30% of its fossil-fuel equivalent.
