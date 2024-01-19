Wacker to build Czech silicone formulation plant

Wacker Chemie plans to build a plant in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, for formulating over 20,000 metric tons per year of custom silicone compounds; start-up is expected at the end of 2025. The facility will focus on silicones that vulcanize at room temperature for applications in electromobility and renewable energy. Raw materials, which include polymers, fillers, and additives, will be delivered from Wacker’s site in Burghausen, Germany, and formulated at Karlovy Vary. The plant is set to cost “low-triple-digit” millions of euros, the company says.
