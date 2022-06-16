More green hydrogen for northern Europe

Plug Power will build a green hydrogen plant in Antwerp, Belgium, with an annual capacity of 12,500 metric tons (t). It will feature a 100 MW renewable energy–powered electrolyzer that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. Start-up is slated for late 2024. Meanwhile, the energy firms HH2E and MET plan to build a green hydrogen plant in Lubmin, Germany, with a 50 MW electrolyzer and an initial capacity of 6,000 t per year of green hydrogen. It is due to open in 2025.
