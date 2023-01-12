It takes a village to process lithium

Albemarle’s project to double the amount of lithium it processes in western Australia is so big that the company may build a village for the additional 850 or so workers it will need to run the expanded operations. Located near Kemerton, Australia, the village would feature 200 villas as well as a recreation center and swimming pool. Albemarle is planning to build the residential site because it says there isn’t enough local accommodation. The company has yet to determine the exact location of the village. It aims to hire locals whenever possible.
