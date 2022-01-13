NovAliX buys Sanofi R&D site in France

The drug contract research organization NovAliX has acquired Sanofi’s R&D facility in Strasbourg, France. The site features a 8,000 m2 drug research building, which NovAliX will make its headquarters and a center for its scientific services. NovAliX plans to make the site a multiorganization research campus. It will share the building with the Biophysics Institute for Biomedical Research, an academic group advancing electron cryo-microscopy, as well as biotech start-ups.
