Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outsourcing

WuXi makes moves in China, Europe, and the U.S.

Big contract research firm invests in biologics and small molecules

by Jean-François Tremblay﻿
May 2, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of WuXi's facility in WuXi City, China.
Credit: WuXi
WuXi's planned Irish biologics facility will complement this complex in China.

The giant pharmaceutical services firm WuXi Apptec has announced expansions across its businesses worldwide.

WuXi Biologics, a subsidiary that trades on the Hong Kong stock exchange, will spend $390 million in Dundalk, Ireland, to build what it says will be the world’s largest facility employing single-use bioreactors. The plant will also implement for the first time a continuous process WuXi developed for biological drug manufacturing. The site, expected to provide 400 permanent jobs, will be WuXi Biologics’ first outside China.

Separately, STA Pharmaceutical, WuXi’s subsidiary for pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing, will build a huge new lab near its original location in the Jinshan district of Shanghai. Large enough for 500 scientists, the facility will provide process development services for pharmaceutical ingredients and complex intermediates. STA is already adding labs and production facilities at its newer site in Changzhou.

In Cranbury, N.J., meanwhile, WuXi just completed an expansion of its laboratory testing division that it expects will lead to 200 more jobs. The division tests medical devices and conducts in vivo and in vitro assays of drug samples.

Asian pharmaceutical service firms have been expanding aggressively of late. In September, China’s Porton Pharma Solutions announced a process development center, also in Cranbury. India’s Piramal Pharma Solutions said in October that it would invest $55 million in U.S. and Asian facilities that make active pharmaceutical ingredients. In November, Beijing-based Pharmaron opened a campus in Zhejiang, China, where it expects to employ thousands of scientists in the future.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE