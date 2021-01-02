BASF completes isocyanates plant in Louisiana

BASF has started up a methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant at its complex in Geismar, Louisiana. The unit replaces an older facility for a marginal increase in capacity. The company says it will start up new facilities later this year that make precursors for MDI. BASF aims by middecade to double the facility’s capacity for the polyurethane raw material to 600,000 metric tons per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter