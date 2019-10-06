Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

BASF expanding ethylene oxide in Antwerp

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

BASF is spending more than $550 million to expand capacity for ethylene oxide and derivatives at its chemical complex in Antwerp, Belgium. The company will install a second ethylene oxide line there, as well as new capacity for nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and other alkoxylates. Total output from the projects, due to start up in 2022, will be 400,000 metric tons per year. BASF says the expansions are meant to meet strong growth. For example, added capacity for the glycol ether methyl triglycol will support increasing demand in Europe and Asia for high-performance brake fluids for automated cars with advanced cruise control and similar systems. The ethylene feedstock for the expansion will come from BASF’s cracker at the site. Antwerp has seen a spate of investment recently. Early this year, Ineos announced that it would spend $3.4 billion to build an ethylene cracker and propane dehydrogenation plant there. In addition, earlier this year Evonik Industries said it would expand its hydrogen peroxide plant in Antwerp by 50%.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ineos and Sinopec form another venture
Poland’s PKN Orlen plans ethylene expansion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
﻿Wanhua moves on polyurethanes project

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE