BASF forms European battery recycling pact

BASF, the mining firm Nornickel, and the clean energy company Fortum plan to establish a hub in Harjavalta, Finland, for recycling electric-car batteries. BASF intends to use cobalt, nickel, and other metals recovered using extraction processes developed by Fortum and Nornickel as feedstock for its planned lithium-ion battery materials facility in Harjavalta. Nornickel already mines nickel nearby.
