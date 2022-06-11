BASF says it makes 5 chemical intermediates with carbon emissions significantly lower than the average

BASF is in the process of calculating the carbon footprints of each product in its portfolio and making the reports available to its customers, according to executives. The firm says it has found that its system for making five chemical intermediates is significantly lower in carbon emissions than the industry averages for those chemicals: tert-butylamine, formic acid, propionic acid, 1,6-hexanediol, and neopentyl glycol. The carbon scores include raw materials, transportation, energy inputs, and process emissions.
