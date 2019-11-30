BASF starts building $10 billion China complex

BASF has begun building a $10 billion chemical complex in Zhanjiang, China. The company says the complex will be its third largest, after those in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium. It will deploy automated packaging, high-tech control systems, and autonomous vehicles. BASF expects the first plant, making engineering plastic compounds, to be operating by 2022. The whole site should be done by 2030.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter