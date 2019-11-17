Evonik makes aldehydes in a single step

Evonik Industries, in association with nine partner organizations across Europe, has developed a reactor for converting olefins and syngas into aldehydes in one step. The reactor costs 50–60% less to build and run than standard catalytic membrane reactors, Evonik claims. Inside the reactor, a homogeneous catalyst is fixed to a cylindrical monolith, avoiding a second step to separate the catalyst from the product. Evonik will further develop the technology in a 4-year, $23 million European Union project before applying it commercially.
