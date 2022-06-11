Repsol closes in on UHMWPE plant

Spanish petrochemical group Repsol is moving forward with plans to build an ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) plant at its facility in Puertollano, Spain, by 2024. The plant will have a capacity of 15,000 metric tons per year and cost $110 million to build. The company has licensed the technology from DSM, which is selling its UHMWPE business to US plastics compounder Avient.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter