Spanish ethylene oxide explosion kills 2

An explosion at an ethylene oxide plant operated by Iqoxe near Tarragona, Spain, has killed three people—two workers and a member of the public—and injured seven workers. Owned by the Spanish conglomerate CL Grupo Industrial, Iqoxe is Spain’s only ethylene oxide producer. The plant—now severely damaged—has an annual capacity of 140,000 metric tons. Within the past year or so, Iqoxe has significantly expanded the plant at a cost of $11 million.
