Technip and Versalis partner on pyrolysis oil

The process technology firm Technip Energies and the Italian chemical producer Versalis have formed a partnership to convert plastic waste into purified pyrolysis oil. Versalis brings to the partnership pyrolysis technology for breaking down mixed waste plastics. Technip is providing purification technologies for ensuring that output pyrolysis oil can be used in ethylene steam crackers.
