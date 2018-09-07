U.K. plastics tax in the pipeline

The Chemical Industries Association, a U.K. trade group, says it has been tipped off by U.K. government sources that a tax on the production of virgin polymer is in the offing. CIA says it is in the dark about the intended rate of the tax and whether it would also be applied to biopolymers. The U.K. government previously vowed to increase plastic recycling. CIA says it is unclear if the U.K. has the infrastructure to recycle more plastic.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter